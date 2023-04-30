The baseball and softball teams from Rio Rico High School both gave their opponents all they could handle before falling in the first round of the 4A Conference state tournaments on Saturday.
The No. 9-seeded Hawks baseball team lost 3-2 in extra innings at No. 8 Bradshaw Mountain, while the No. 11-seeded RRHS softball team fell 1-0 at No. 6 Paradise Honors. Both games were decided in walk-off fashion.
In the softball game, played in Surprise, Hawk pitcher Ailani Rodriguez matched her counterpart from Paradise Honors in a scoreless duel until the game was decided on a run-scoring single with one out in the bottom of the seventh.
Savannah Bustamante reached base three times for Rio Rico on a hit, walk and hit-by-pitch. Samantha Alcantar was on on twice with a hit and a walk.
Meanwhile in Prescott Valley, the Hawks baseball team fell behind 2-0 after two innings, but came back to tie the score in the top of the third on RBI hits by Eduardo Madrid and Uriel Quintero.
The game remained deadlocked through seven innings, but Bradshaw Mountain pushed the winning run across on three hits in the bottom of the eighth. Quintero pitched a complete game for the Hawks.
NHS tennis seasons end in D-II tournaments
The Nogales High School boys and girls tennis teams were bounced from the postseason last week following first-round losses in the state Division II tournaments.
The NHS girls team, the tournament’s No. 14 seed, fell 5-0 to No. 3 Salpointe on April 25 in Tucson. The No. 10-seeded NHS boys lost 5-0 at Canyon View on April 26 in Waddell.
In the individual girls tournament, unseeded DanaPaolo Camacho, the No. 1 player from Nogales, defeated an opponent from Lee Williams 6-0, 6-2 in the first round before being knocked out in the next round by the No. 5 seed from Prescott.
On the boys’ side, the No. 6-seeded NHS doubles team of Andre Favela and Ivan Rubio advanced out of the first round before dropping a tough match to a duo from Ironwood Ridge, 6-7, 7-5, 10-7.