The baseball and softball teams from Rio Rico High School both gave their opponents all they could handle before falling in the first round of the 4A Conference state tournaments on Saturday.

The No. 9-seeded Hawks baseball team lost 3-2 in extra innings at No. 8 Bradshaw Mountain, while the No. 11-seeded RRHS softball team fell 1-0 at No. 6 Paradise Honors. Both games were decided in walk-off fashion.

NHS tennis

DanaPaolo Camacho of Nogales picked up a singles win at the D-II individual torunament.


