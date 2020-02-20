RRHS grad is player of the week
Nicol Ley, a 2018 graduate of Rio Rico High School and current sophomore at Central Arizona College, was named Softball Player of the Week in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference on Tuesday.
Ley received the recognition after she went 5-for-8 with a double, home run and five RBIs as the CAC Vaqueras swept a doubleheader with Paradise Valley Community College on Feb. 15.
She continued her hot hitting on Tuesday, Feb, 18, when she went 3-for-5 with five RBIs in a two-game sweep of Scottsdale Community College.
An infielder, Ley is batting .564 with 22 runs, five doubles and 15 RBIs though 17 games this season.
CAC is 12-5 overall and 8-0 in the ACCAC heading into a doubleheader on Saturday at Pima Community College in Tucson.
NHS cheer finishes fourth at nationals
The Nogales High School cheerleading team wrapped up its competition season with two state crowns and a fourth-place finish at nationals.
After winning the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) State Spiritline Championships on Feb. 1, the team placed first in the Coed Varsity division at the Arizona State Championships on Feb. 8 in Phoenix.
NHS also took home second place in the Partner Stunt and Junior Varsity competitions on Feb. 8.
The team then went to Anaheim, Calif. for the USA Nationals on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15, and the Coed Varsity squad finished fourth in its class. Meanwhile, the NHS junior varsity team reached the finals for the first time at nationals, qualifying for the final round in fourth place and finishing in fifth, coach Venesa Garcia said.
The NHS dance team took home seventh place at nationals, according to athletic director Eric Sowle.
In regard to the cheer team’s results, first-year coach Garcia said: "This season was more than I could have ever hoped for! I learned a lot about coaching and managing a team, including what I should change to help our teams improve for the future. It is a privilege to coach the children of our community and I am proud of all of the team’s accomplishments this year.”
Hawk boys knocked out by Salpointe
Boys basketball powerhouse Salpointe Catholic was too much to handle for the Rio Rico High School boys team on Tuesday, as the No. 2-seeded Lancers topped the No. 15 Hawks 78-29 in the 4A Conference championship tournament.
Rene Arvizu led Rio Rico with 12 points and Sebastian Alvarez added six.
The loss in Tucson ended a late-season comeback for the Hawks, who, after falling to 4-9 in late January, ended their regular season with five consecutive wins to capture the 4A Gila Region title and qualify for the 4A tournament play-in round.
They then defeated Flagstaff at home on Feb. 14 to advance to the Round of 16 game against Salpointe, which went 17-1 during the regular season.