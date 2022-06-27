Participating in her first-ever race as a competitive swimmer, Nogales native Melitza Sainz Ortega finished third in the women’s 55-59 age division at the 15th annual Cruce de Bahia Alcatraz-Kino 2022 event in Bahia de Kino, Sonora.
The race is a 1.2-mile open water competition from the island of Alcatraz to the shore of Kino Bay. Nearly 300 swimmers competed at this year’s version of the event, held May 22.
Sainz Ortega, who was born and raised in Nogales, graduating from NHS in 1985, finished in 40 minutes, 34 seconds – less than two minutes back of the second-place finisher. She said she’s determined to race again next year and will continue to train in preparation.
Lessons, ‘fun days’ on tap at Patagonia Public Pool
Swimming lessons for children are set to begin at the Patagonia Public Pool on July 5 and continue through Aug. 1.
Lessons are available for swimmers at six different levels.
Classes for the first four levels will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Level 1 will be from 11-11:30 a.m.; Level 2 from 11:30 a.m.-noon; Level 3 from noon-12:30 p.m.; and Level 4 from 12:30-1 p.m.
The two advanced levels will meet on Tuesday and Thursday: Level 5 from 11-11:45 a.m., and Level 6 from noon-12:45 p.m.
To register a child for lessons, inquire at the pool, located on the Patagonia Public Schools campus, or email Mia Arochi at marochi@psd0620.org.
The Patagonia pool is also offering “Friday Fun Days” from 1-3 p.m. on Fridays. Pool-based activities include volleyball, basketball, Marco Polo, sharks and minnows, and more.