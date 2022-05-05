The Nogales High School boys tennis team is headed back to the state semifinals after pulling out a 5-3 quarterfinal win over McClintock High School of Tempe on Wednesday at NHS.
No. 4-seeded Nogales and No. 5 McClintock split the six singles matches. But the Apaches dominated the doubles contests to advance to a Division II semifinal showdown with the No. 1 Catalina Foothills Falcons on Friday in Glendale.
“My kids have been working hard at doubles,” NHS coach Rudy Molera said afterward. “I knew it was going to go down to doubles.”
In Wednesday’s singles play, Ivan Rubio was first off the court after winning his No. 5 singles match 6-1, 6-0. Diego Acosta won No. 6 singles by a score of 6-1, 6-3.
Nogales’ No. 2 singles player, Jose Rubio, lost his first set 6-1. But he bounced back to win the second 7-6, and then took the tiebreaker.
“Sometimes players start out tight, and then they get a rhythm,” Molera said. “And Jose found a rhythm, he found the player’s weaknesses. And you know, he’s a competitor.”
McClintock won the No. 1, 3 and 4 singles matches, though Alex Duran took the No. 3 match to a tiebreaker before falling 7-6.
With the score tied 3-3, the match turned to doubles play.
Ivan Rubio and Diego Acosta teamed up to take the No. 3 doubles contest, 8-3. And when Andre Favela and Duran won No. 2 doubles 8-4, that clinched the win for Nogales.
Jose Rubio and Gustavo Acosta, playing the No. 1 doubles match, were up 7-4 at the time.
That nearly-completed result was significant, because Rubio and Acosta had faced the same McClintock duo in the quarterfinals of the state individual tournament last Saturday in Mesa, and fell 7-5, 6-1.
And while NHS lost that match, Molera said it served as a good learning experience going into Wednesday’s team contest.
“We were up all set long, and we made some critical mistakes,” he said of last Saturday’s doubles match. “We talked about it on Monday and we made some changes, getting more aggressive, coming up to the net, being smarter. And those adjustments really worked out well for all three teams.”
Molera noted that Jose Rubio, who plays the saxophone in the NHS jazz band, had a concert on Wednesday evening. When the afternoon tennis match ran a little long, he said, the band instructor held back the concert.
Once the match ended, Rubio ran off for the concert and took the stage, still wearing his white tennis uniform in the midst of his black-clad bandmates.
Next up
Friday’s showdown in Glendale will see Nogales and Catalina Foothills facing off in the semifinals for the second time in two years. The Falcons beat the Apaches 5-0 in the Division II semis in 2021, and this year’s Catalina Foothills squad looks even tougher.
The Falcons finished the 2022 regular season 13-0, and won all but one of their matches by scores of 9-0 – including a March 15 contest with NHS in Tucson. Catalina Foothills won their first-round playoff match with Casa Grande and their quarterfinal with ALA-Gilbert North by scores of 5-0.
Nogales finished the regular season 13-1, with the one loss coming at Catalina Foothills. The Apaches won their first-round match with Lee Williams 5-2 before defeating McClintock in Wednesday’s quarterfinal.
“It’s really unfortunate that, Foothills and us are pretty much the two dominant players in the south, and it just so happens that every year, they put us on their side of the bracket,” Molera said.
“It’s really unfortunate, because I personally feel that if we were on the other side of the bracket, we would definitely meet them in the finals,” he added.
“They’re another level,” Molera said of the Falcons. But he was still looking forward to the challenge.
“You never know. They’re a really good team, but we could take a couple of games here and there, a couple of matches here and there, and you never know. A lot of things can happen,” he said.