Taekwondo

Master Rodrigo Valenzuela of the International Taekwondo Academy with students, from left: Ehidam Muñoz, Johann Duron and Nogales Patterson.

 Contributed photo

Three students from the International Taekwondo Academy in Nogales represented the state of Arizona at the National Taekwondo Championship, including one athlete who took home a first-place prize.

Johann Duron, Ehidam Muñoz and Nogales Patterson all competed at the event, held July 27-31 in Salt Lake City, Utah.



