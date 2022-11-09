Signing

From left: Nogales High School baseball players Gerardo Paco, Derek Montijo and Thomas Teel, and their coach, O.J. Favela.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

Three Nogales High School baseball players formalized their college commitments on Wednesday as part of National Letter of Intent Signing Day.

Infielder Derek Montijo is headed for the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, outfielder Gerardo Paco, Jr. signed with South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, and catcher Thomas Teel committed to New Mexico State University in Las Cruces.

Signing

The players are joined by their families at the end of the ceremony.
