Most high school baseball teams would be thrilled to have one of their players sign a letter of intent to play top-level Division I college ball. This year’s Nogales Apaches squad already has three.
NHS seniors Roman Bracamonte, Demetrio Crisantes and Saul Soto signed their letters during a ceremony on Wednesday at the school auditorium. Bracamonte and Soto, both pitchers, are headed for New Mexico State University. Crisantes, a shortstop, committed to the University of Arizona.
“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing these guys for the past four years now and I’ve witnessed the hard work they’ve put into the game and how influential they are to our younger players,” Athletic Director Eric Sowle said in his introductory remarks. “It’s nice and exciting to see them here today, pursuing a dream and something that they love.”
Head Coach OJ Favela called the trio “exceptional young men that have represented themselves, represented their families and represented our community, our school, our club team. Everything that they’ve done, they’ve done it to the highest standard, year in and year out.”
As a junior, Crisantes was named the Player of the Year in the 5A Conference Southern Region, as well as the Region Offensive Player of the Year, after batting .507 with 10 doubles and 27 runs – all team highs. In addition, he was a first-team selection to the 5A Conference all-state team.
His career numbers include 43 hits, 14 doubles, three home runs and a .447 batting average, though like his teammates, he saw his sophomore season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
Crisantes also underwent and recovered from Tommy John surgery, a procedure to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow.
“They say the comeback is bigger than the setback,” Favela said. “Not too many guys can go through Tommy John and come back the way he did.”
Bracamonte was named first team all-5A Conference Southern Region and made the all-state second team as a junior, when he posted a 1.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 35.2 innings pitched. Heading into his senior season, he has a career ERA of 1.58 and 67 strikeouts in 42 innings.
“Talk about loving the game,” Favela said of Bracamonte, recalling how he had followed his older brother Mica to games and tournaments, practicing and learning all the time.
“You’re just a student of the game, continue to do so,” Favela told him.
Soto was another first team all-region selection in 2021, when he tallied 50 strikeouts and a 2.56 ERA in 38.1 innings. For his career, he’s pitched 48 innings and recorded 2.69 ERA and 61 strikeouts.
Favela gave a shout-out to Soto’s parents for building a full-fledged bullpen for Saul and his teammate to practice in. “The kids would go work out, they’d rake it, they’d water it and have it ready,” he said, praising the Sotos for everything they did to help their son.
The three seniors also took turns speaking to attendees, and thanked their families, coaches and teammates for their support.
And while Wednesday’s ceremony was meant to celebrate the players’ plans for the next school year, they still have an entire high school baseball season ahead of them this year.
“These three know that there’s a lot of work to do and unfinished business – a state championship is what these guys want,” Favela said.
He added that he expects even more NHS players to sign college letters of intent before the year is over.