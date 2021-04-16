Three student-athletes from Rio Rico High School formalized their college commitments during back-to-back-to-back ceremonies on Wednesday at the school gym.
Ryan Zuniga signed his letter of intent to play baseball and study at Glendale Community College, and Lucero Vasquez (softball) and Raul Garayzar (baseball) signed letters with South Mountain Community College in Phoenix.
Both schools’ teams – the Glendale Gauchos and the South Mountain Cougars – compete in the 16-team Arizona Community College Athletic Association.
Zuniga, a right-handed pitcher, has been rehabbing from an injury this season after seeing most of his 2020 season wiped out by the coronavirus. But as a sophomore in 2019, he was selected to the All-4A Conference Gila Region second team after throwing 19 innings in six games (four of them starts) for the Hawks.
“He is a darned good pitcher. He does not bow to anybody. Once he asks for the ball, he goes all out,” said his coach and uncle Hector Zuniga, who recalled watching Ryan grow up and pursue his dream of being a baseball pitcher.
Despite the fact that Ryan hasn’t been able to pitch so far this year, “he has been really, really positive,” his coach said, noting that he has contributed to the team offensively while batting in the No. 2 spot in the order.
Vasquez, who plays the outfield for the Hawks softball team, was batting .619 through seven games this season with a home run, nine RBIs and four stolen bases.
Her coach, Martin Garcilazo, recalled how when Vasquez was a freshman, he told her she was good enough to play varsity and suggested she talk with her parents and consider whether she would prefer to stick with junior varsity and get more playing time.
“‘I don’t need to ask, I want to stay here on varsity,’” he recalled her responding. “With that moxie, she answered before she even consulted her parents.”
Since then, he said, she’s proven to be someone who never gives up, is always positive and gives her full effort.
Athletic Director John Fanning said he has known Vasquez since middle school, “and you talk about a classy young lady,” he said.
“She doesn’t have a mean bone in her body, she’s always smiling when I’m around her, and she just exudes positivity,” he said.
Garayzar, a right-handed pitcher, has also had some injury trouble in his high school career. But through the team’s first four games of this season, he had pitched 11.2 innings, striking out 14 batters and posting a 1.20 ERA, according to statistics on the team’s GameChanger.com page.
“We’re super proud of him. He’s done a lot, he’s worked really, really hard, and is very, very dedicated,” his mother Virginia told the attendees, before telling her son: “We love you, and we’ve got your back.”
Coach Hector Zuniga recalled first coming into contact with Garayzar two years ago. “As soon as I saw him, I said: ‘My God, this guy’s got a golden arm. This guy’s pretty good,’” he said.
He called Garayzar a “workhorse” and said, “this kid is coachable.”
Zuniga and Garayzar, the only two seniors on the RRHS baseball team this spring, were joined at their signing ceremonies by their Hawks teammates.
“I wanted them to see what hard work does, what you’ve got to do to get to the next level,” Coach Zuniga said, adding that he hopes to have at least five players in a similar position next year.
Vasquez was also joined by her teammates, who brought flowers, balloons and signs reading “College bound” and “Congrats, Lucero!” to the event.
Vasquez said she plans to study health sciences in college with the goal of becoming a paramedic. Zuniga is going to major in criminal justice, while Garayzar said his plan is to complete introductory business classes in hopes of transferring later into a marketing program at a four-year school.