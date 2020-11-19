Trout season is under way at Patagonia Lake State Park, with monthly stockings planned through March.
According to a schedule posted by Arizona State Parks, Patagonia Lake was scheduled to be stocked with rainbow trout during the first week of November. Future stockings are planned for the weeks of Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Feb. 8 and March 15.
In addition to rainbow trout, which are stocked seasonally, Patagonia Lake holds “healthy populations” of largemouth bass, channel and flathead catfish, crappie and sunfish, according to Arizona State Parks.