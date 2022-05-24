Track

Rio Rico High School sent a contingent of athletes to the state track meet in Mesa.

 Photo courtesy of @RR_Athletics ·

Jorge Trujillo of Rio Rico High School was runner-up in the boys 3200 meter run at the Division III state championship track meet earlier this month at Mesa Community College.

Trujillo, a junior, finished the race with a time of 9:35.03, a little more than 11 seconds back of the winner.

It was the second state runner-up medal that Trujillo earned during the 2021-22 school year. Last fall, he came in second at the D-III state championship cross country race in Phoenix, finishing the 5000-meter (3.1 miles) race just five seconds back of the winner.

Trujillo also competed in the 1600-meter race at the state track meet in Mesa, and finished sixth with a time of 4:24.81.

Other members of the RRHS track and field team who competed at the meet included:

• Aracely Jacobo, who was 12th in the girls javelin throw at 103 feet, 2 inches.

• Jerman Solis, 17th in the boys long jump at 20-00.75, and 22nd in the boys triple jump at 39-01.

• Tanzanite Carrasco, 18th in the girls 300 meter hurdles with a time of 51.61.

• Cristian Doyle, 20th in the boys triple jump at 39-11.25.

• Nathan Villegas, 21st in boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.15, and 22nd in boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.90.

Overall, the RRHS boys team finished 24th among 36 schools that compete in the D-III meet.



