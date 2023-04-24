Valenzuela pitches NHS to 1-0 win over Salpointe Nogales International Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sal Valenzuela delivers a pitch. Photo by Jonathan Clark David Zazueta breaks out of the batter's box. Photo by Jonathan Clark Luis Martin Romero slings the ball to first after fielding a grounder at second base. Photo by Jonathan Clark Alain Garcia at bat for Nogales. Photo by Jonathan Clark Alan Durazo snares a fly ball to right. Photo by Jonathan Clark Juan Vasquez pulls into third base. Photo by Jonathan Clark NHS catcher Thomas Teel comes up ready to throw. Photo by Jonathan Clark David Zazueta follows through on his swing. Photo by Jonathan Clark Luis Martin Romero takes off for second base. Photo by Jonathan Clark Alan Durazo at bat for Nogales. Photo by Jonathan Clark Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sal Valenzuela pitched a complete game shutout to lead the Nogales Apaches past the Salpointe Lancers last Friday night in a battle of Southern Arizona baseball powerhouses at War Memorial Stadium.Valenzuela, a junior lefthander, struck out 12 while scattering three hits and three walks over seven innings. He threw 102 pitches – 66 for strikes.The only run of the game came in the bottom of the second inning. David Zazueta led off with an opposite-field double to left. One out later, Alan Durazo singled him to third.The next batter grounded out and Zazueta held at third. But a wild pitch with Alain Garcia at bat allowed Zazueta to score.The Nogales offense finished the game with six hits – two by Durazo. Thomas Teel had a long double and a walk.Salpointe came into the game ranked No. 1 in the 4A Conference, while Nogales was ranked No. 3 in 5A.With the victory, the Apaches raised their record to 15-2 in the regular season (they’re 6-4 in tournament games that don’t count in the standings). Of their 15 wins, five have been shutouts.Nogales has one regular season game remaining, set for 6 p.m. Monday at home against Sahuarita, the No. 3-ranked team in the 4A Conference.NHS will open the 5A state tournament at home on Saturday, April 29, against a to-be-decided opponent. Game time is tentatively set for 11 a.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Load comments Trending Stories Panousopoulos indicted in assessor bribery scheme Man who had local conviction set aside gets 14 years in Alaska Local truck driver is a state champ Wrong-way driver causes crash after fleeing stop in SCC Questions remain in wake of NPD shooting Nogales police fatally shoot man during parking lot confrontation How do council members get to use credit cards? NPD says man brandished knives before officers shot him Mingus Festival set for Saturday in Nogales Former city manager hired in Parker, Ariz. Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit