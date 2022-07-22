Purchase Access

The team from Washington scored in each of its first six turns at bat against Nogales on Wednesday, piling up a dozen runs to win the opening game of the 2022 Little League Intermediate 50/70 Division West Regional tournament, 12-6.

As the Redmond (Wash.) North Little League All-Stars built their lead, the host squad from Nogales couldn’t get its offense going until the fourth inning.



