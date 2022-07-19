State champion teams from around the Western United States are in Nogales this week to compete in the Little League Intermediate 50/70 Division West Regional tournament.
The nine-day tournament is set to kick off at 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the teams parade up Morley Avenue to Memorial Park. An opening ceremony will follow at 4 p.m. at Fleischer Park, and the first game between the host Nogales squad and the representative from Washington is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.
In addition to the squads from Nogales and Washington, the eight-team field includes Alaska, Arizona (Sunnyside Little League from Tucson), Northern California, Southern California, Hawaii and Oregon.
Weather permitting, the schedule calls for two games at 5 p.m. on Thursday and one at 8 p.m. On Friday, two games are scheduled at 5 p.m. (including Nogales vs. Oregon) and two more at 8 p.m.
The schedule on Saturday and Sunday includes two games at 10 a.m. and two at 1 p.m., both days.
Monday is a rest day that can also be used to make up any rainouts before the tournament continues on Tuesday, July 26, with a seeded playoff. The championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.
Like many previously annual events, the West Regional tournament is returning to action this year for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had been held here for six-consecutive years though 2019, before the public health crisis forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.
The Intermediate Division is for youth ages 11-13. It uses a field in which the pitching rubber is 50 feet from home plate and the bases are 70 feet apart – dimensions that fall between the sizes of typical Little League and adult fields.
The West Regional winner will advance to the Intermediate 50/70 World Series, set for July 31-Aug. 7 in Livermore, Calif.