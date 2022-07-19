50/70

Teams from around the Western United States parade down Morley Avenue at the start of the Little League Intermediate 50/70 Division West Regional tournament in 2015.

 File photo by Murphy Woodhouse

State champion teams from around the Western United States are in Nogales this week to compete in the Little League Intermediate 50/70 Division West Regional tournament.

The nine-day tournament is set to kick off at 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the teams parade up Morley Avenue to Memorial Park. An opening ceremony will follow at 4 p.m. at Fleischer Park, and the first game between the host Nogales squad and the representative from Washington is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.



