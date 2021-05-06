A trip to the Division II boys tennis semifinals came down to a single doubles match on Wednesday.
After Nogales and Arcadia high schools split the six singles and first two doubles matches of their state quarterfinal showdown at NHS, No. 3 doubles was the only game left on the court. And it pitted a pair of seniors from Arcadia against junior Jose Rubio and freshman Andre Favela of Nogales.
The Arcadia team jumped out to a quick lead. But as players and spectators drifted over from the recently finished No. 1 and 2 doubles contests, it became clear that Rubio and Favela needed to mount a comeback or the Apaches’ season was over.
That’s exactly what they did, pulling out an 8-4 win to send No. 3-seeded Nogales (14-0 overall) to a semifinal matchup with No. 7 Catalina Foothills at 10 a.m. Friday in Glendale.
In Wednesday’s quarterfinal with No. 6 Arcadia, Nogales dropped the No. 1 and 2 singles matches. But Gustavo Acosta won at No. 3 (6-2, 6-2) and Rubio took No. 4 (6-4, 6-1).
Gonzalo Armenta dropped a tough No. 5 contest (1-6, 6-4, 4-6), but Jacob Molera was the No. 6 winner (6-2, 6-4).
Molera and Gabriel Corella teamed up to win No. 2 doubles, 8-3. But Acosta and Emilio Herrera fell at No. 1 doubles to set up Rubio and Favela as the tiebreakers.
The pressure worked in the pair’s favor, helping them turn around a sluggish start.
“We were down by one and Bugs (coach Rudy Molera) told me that Emilio and Gusie were losing, so I was like, ‘We need to win,’” Rubio said. “And there we didn’t lose a game and that’s where we came through.”
For Favela, a freshman who didn’t play in the singles competition, it was an especially pressure-packed moment that was made easier thanks to the support of the spectators.
“I was really nervous. Even before the doubles was starting, I felt like I was shaking,” he said. “But my team, their cheering and stuff helped me a lot, it calmed me down.”
It also served as a good experience-builder going forward. Asked what lessons he learned from the match, Favela said: “Always be focused, don’t get nervous just because it’s a major game. Just play you, have fun.”
Nogales reached Wednesday’s quarterfinal by winning their first-round matchup with McClintock, 5-1, on April 28.
Individual state tournament
In addition to playing in the D-II team tournament, several Apaches players competed in the individual singles and doubles playoffs on April 30 in Phoenix.
Playing as the No. 1 seed in the doubles tournament, Heredia and Acosta took their first-round matchup with Salpointe, 6-1, 6-0.
They won in the next round as well, defeating a duo from McClintock, 6-2, 6-4. But they fell in the quarterfinals to another McClintock doubles team, 7-5, 6-1.
Molera and Rubio also played in the state doubles tournament, winning 6-3, 6-4 in their first-round contest with Flagstaff. But they fell in the next round to the No. 3 seed from Arcadia.
In the singles bracket, Corella won 6-2, 6-0 against an opponent from Mountain View Marana, but lost in the next round to the tournament’s No. 2 seed from Greenway.