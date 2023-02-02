Wrestlers from Nogales High School have their eyes on the sectional qualifying meet after wrapping up their regular season schedule last Wednesday at home against Rincon/University.

Head coach Luis Parra said he has high hopes for several of his wrestlers at sectionals, starting with senior Cristian Olivares, who Parra estimated had won about 15 of 25 matches this year. Olivares, a 115-pounder, wrestled in the 120-pound class against Rincon/University and picked up the win.



Tags

Load comments