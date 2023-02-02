Wrestlers from Nogales High School have their eyes on the sectional qualifying meet after wrapping up their regular season schedule last Wednesday at home against Rincon/University.
Head coach Luis Parra said he has high hopes for several of his wrestlers at sectionals, starting with senior Cristian Olivares, who Parra estimated had won about 15 of 25 matches this year. Olivares, a 115-pounder, wrestled in the 120-pound class against Rincon/University and picked up the win.
The coach also singled out Mateo Ibarra, who lost a tough 126-pound contest last Wednesday, as another team standout.
Parra said Arturo Alvarez, who dropped from the 175-pound class to 165, had won the majority of his matches this season. Alvarez won with a second-period pin against Rincon.
Samuel Mills was another NHS winner against Rincon who also got a shout-out from his coach. Mills, wrestling in the 285-pound division, pinned his R/U opponent in the first period.
The fourth Nogales wrestler to win a contested bout with Rincon/University last Wednesday was David Olea, who clinched his 138-pound match in the first period.
The success of the Nogales wrestlers this season is especially impressive considering that this is the team’s first season of competition in three years. Heading into the campaign, senior Alec Rendon (177 pounds) was the only member of the team with any high school wrestling experience, and that came when he was a freshman.
This year’s team, currently at around 12 active and healthy athletes, has approximately five freshman and sophomores “who need a bit more experience to get to a level where they can possibly make it to the state competitio,” Parra said. In the meantime, the seniors have led the way.
“The seniors really stepped up,” Parra said. “It’s their senior year and I really give a lot of credit to them for being good leaders to the underclassmen, and for just stepping up and getting this program back on track.”
Parra is a former Nogales High School wrestler himself, having lettered with the team for four years in the late 1980s. He also coached his son’s high school team in Tucson. So when NHS decided to revive the program this year, he said, Principal Tim Colgate reached out to see if he was interested.
After Colgate and Athletic Director Eric Sowle rounded up a group of 15-18 interested athletes, the school began holding clinics. Former coach Brad Beach helped out, as did former wrestler Chris Hernandez and a member of the Villaescusa family, Parra said.
Now, with a support system in place and the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic hopefully over, Parra said he thinks the program is on solid footing to grow.
“This sport was tough during COVID, because obviously, unlike track or some other sport, you’ve got to take on your opponent physically,” he said. “But now, most of the high schools are back on track and I’m happy to have helped Nogales High School get back on track as well.”
“It’s a sport that I believe has always helped me out in my life,” he continued, “knowing that you’re going to lose, but if you get back on your feet, things will get better.”
The Division II, Section IV sectionals are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 at Flowing Wells High School in Tucson.