More than two decades ago, Daniel Nevarez could see the finish line of a cross country race when his feet started to hurt.
Nevarez, then a senior at Rio Rico High School, was competing in the statewide Los Mezquites Invitational. Impulsively, he’d decided to try running without socks – a choice that led to the painful, peeling blisters developing on his heels.
So Nevarez tore off his shoes, sprinted, and finished the race barefoot. It was eccentric, he admits years later, but it worked.
“I finished really well,” he recalled, speaking to the NI last Wednesday. “I think I ran one of my best races.”
As life went on, Nevarez would encounter and overcome far heavier obstacles. In 2019, a rare case of retinal degeneration rendered him legally blind. Life as he knew it was upended – from his day job, to the way he cooks, reads, and operates his phone.
Within that struggle, he rediscovered his love for running.
“I just felt when I ran, I had all this anger and I had all this buildup, and I had all this anxiety. And it just went away,” Nevarez said. “And I felt good.”
Now, in less than two weeks, the RRHS grad and current Phoenix resident is scheduled to take on the New York City Marathon – the world’s largest race of its kind. He aims to finish the 26-mile journey in less than four hours. From there, he hopes to run the Boston Marathon in 2024. But, Nevarez said, it’s not just about reaching a physical goal.
“I want people to really know that if you fall down, or you’re having a bad day, it doesn’t have to do anything with vision, you know?” Nevarez said. “Life is so precious. I’ve learned that the hard way. You’ve just got to get up, and you’ve got to fight.”
Running in Rio Rico
When Nevarez was still a toddler, his family moved to Rio Rico. His childhood resembled those of many in the community – summers spent in San Carlos and Guaymas, Sonora; weekend trips to movie theaters in Tucson; visits to Nogales, Sonora, where his father installed carpeting for local maquilas.
“My dad had this thing, where he was like, ‘You’re going to work, or you’re going to be in sports, and I don’t want you to work. I want you to be a kid,’” Nevarez recalled.
He played Little League baseball and wrestled, ultimately gravitating toward track and cross country in high school. At the time, Rio Rico was a small but quickly growing community with a recently opened high school.
“(Nevarez) was one of the very first graduating classes,” recalled Stephen Schadler, assistant superintendent of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.
Back then, Schadler was coaching cross country at the new school. Nevarez stood out.
“In a word, I would say, goofy,” Schadler said. “He was such a goody kid.”
For example, Schadler pointed out Nevarez’s barefoot run at the Los Mezquites invitational.
But Nevarez was resilient, too, Schadler remembered – sometimes struggling with dehydration while training in triple-digit weather, then bouncing back the next day.
After graduating from RRHS in 1999, Nevarez followed the same path as many young people in Santa Cruz County – he left for Phoenix. He attended Phoenix College, then the University of Arizona, then Arizona State. Enamored with movies, he was accepted to film school and deferred for financial reasons.
There were hints along the way that he had issues with his vision – Nevarez said he applied to the U.S. military and was waived due to his eyesight. He underwent Lasik surgery and was denied again.
Then, in the summer of 2011, he was driving through Chandler when Nevarez noticed a strange film clouding the vision of his right eye. He pulled over and called his wife.
“I was just scared. And I was like, ‘what’s going on?’” Nevarez said.
They visited an eye doctor, where Nevarez learned he had a retinal detachment. The condition required multiple operations. During recovery, Nevarez spent weeks laying on his stomach – a requirement for retinal surgery.
Nevarez’s own wife, Nora, had been diagnosed with retinoblastoma when she was just 2. As a child, she’d had one eye removed.
Nevaraz and his wife each had one good eye, so he was optimistic, he said.
“I lost complete vision in my right eye, but I had my left eye. So, you know, you can still see with one eye, so everything was good,” he added.
‘Something’s wrong’
By 2013, Nevarez was in his early 30s, and his fascination with movies remained strong. He’d left his job working for his sister’s janitorial company and started a career at Harkins Theaters.
The years passed. He had a wife, two kids, and was working toward a promotion as general manager of a theater.
“Everything was great,” Nevarez recalled. “Things were popping.”
Then, another setback.
In 2019, a specialist diagnosed Nevarez with myopic degeneration – a condition that causes the retina to deteriorate.
Weeks after the diagnosis, on a Sunday morning in June, Nevarez was eating breakfast before his shift. He looked at his wife and suddenly, she appeared to be melting.
“Her face is distorted. Her lip is to the corner,” Nevarez remembered. “And I told her, ‘I can’t see. Something’s wrong.’”
Again, Nevarez and his wife visited a specialist; he began receiving injections to counter the blood vessels that had popped behind his eyes. By August of that year, his doctor began describing Nevarez as legally blind.
Readjusting
Speaking to the NI, Nevarez stressed that legal blindness can come in many forms – for example, his irises remain dark. While one eye lacks vision completely, the other, he said, can detect shapes and shadows.
“I get a lot of people telling me ... ‘Oh, you’re not blind,’” he said. “I learned that there’s so many different types of visual impairments.”
Nevarez began taking classes through an organization his wife works for – the Foundation for Blind Children, a Phoenix-based non profit that serves kids and adults. He learned to use assistive technology. He began reading Braille. Unable to drive, he started taking the bus, equipped with a cane.
He also rediscovered running through Achilles International, an association for athletes with disabilities. Runners with visual impairments often hold a short cord, connecting them with another runner who acts as a guide. Soon, Nevarez was running with Brian Fischer, a friend and guide, who informs him of an upcoming turn or obstacle.
When he runs alone, Nevarez uses a cane. Listening to music, he pointed out, is no longer an option – his hearing is essential in keeping him safe as he forges through a route.
‘What am I doing?’
As he readjusted to life, Nevarez continued working at Harkins, determined to keep his job, until his health insurance company told him he no longer could.
“And I was just distraught. I was just so upset and angry. And not at Harkins,” he said. “At what was going on. I stopped working.”
Unemployment, coupled with the trauma of losing his vision, threw Nevarez into despair.
“I was alone, by myself, my kids were at school, my wife was working,” he added. “So my head starts playing games with me.”
He attempted to apply for other jobs, eager to find something, he said, but came up dry.
Potential employers, he said, stayed away, concerned about liability.
In the fall of 2021, Nevarez underwent hospitalization again – this time, due to a suicide attempt.
“It was just a really dark part of my life,” he said. “And then I woke up, out of everything, and I was like, ‘what am I doing?’”
A journey to recovery
After his attempt – something Nevarez refers to as rock bottom – he started therapy. His cousin, Martín, began taking him out to lunch each week. Martín, along with his wife, began pushing him to start running again.
Nevarez returned to Achilles.
“‘This might help,’” he thought at the time.
It did. Soon, he ran a 15-kilometer race. Then a 10K. Initially, Nevarez wasn’t satisfied with his speed, he said; he was slower than he’d been in his high school days.
But his colleagues – other runners with Achilles – were impressed. They started urging Nevarez to consider running New York, the largest marathon on the planet, with 50,000 participants.
He was hesitant at first. The commitment involved raising money, travel, and a race that stretches more than 26 miles. But the encouragement from others convinced him.
“I took a risk,” he added.
He ramped up his training and endurance, waking up with Fischer, his guide, at 4:30 a.m., running at the gym, through loops in north Phoenix and over rolling hills in Scottsdale.
In August, he completed a half-marathon – about 13 miles – in under two hours.
He also reached out to his coaches from high school: including John Fanning and Schadler.
Schadler reconnected with Nevarez after years: he hadn’t known the former student had lost his vision.
Speaking to the NI, Schader had no doubts about Nevarez’s ability to run New York.
“That (seems) like a minor challenge compared to what he already accomplished,” he pointed out.
“This guy,” he added, “is definitely resilient.”