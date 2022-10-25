Nevarez

In August 2022, Daniel Nevarez, left, completed a half-marathon alongside Brian Fischer, who acts as a guide during Nevarez’s runs. The pair finished in under two hours.

More than two decades ago, Daniel Nevarez could see the finish line of a cross country race when his feet started to hurt.

Nevarez, then a senior at Rio Rico High School, was competing in the statewide Los Mezquites Invitational. Impulsively, he’d decided to try running without socks – a choice that led to the painful, peeling blisters developing on his heels.

Daniel Nevarez and his wife, Nora.
Daniel Nevarez, wearing bib number 2086, heads toward the finish line at the Hot Chocolate Run in Phoenix.
Daniel Nevarez, center, embarks on a 10K run. He's tethered to another runner for guidance.


Daniel Nevarez is set to start his New York City Marathon race at 9:10 a.m. on Nov. 6. To watch the race or check results, see www.nyrr.org.

