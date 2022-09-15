Youth football clinic in Nogales to include former NFL kicker Nogales International Sep 15, 2022 Sep 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of the Santa Cruz Cardinals youth football program play on the field during halftime of a Rio Rico High School game in 2019. File photo by Bobby Joe Smith Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Santa Cruz Cardinals youth football program is offering a free clinic for local children ages 5-14.“Learn from Luis Zendejas, former NFL kicker, and other former/present professional athletes,” the Cardinals said in an announcement for the clinic.The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, at Ron Turley Field on Hohokam Drive in Nogales.To save a spot at the clinic, send a message to (520) 980-2720. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clinic Football Luis Zendejas Sport American Football Nfl Cardinal Nogales Program Load comments Trending Stories After 5 years, fate of UA’s border studies center is unclear Ceremony at City Hall marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks County fair set for Sept. 16-18 in Sonoita NHS boys take second at Battle at the Border Human-smuggling conspirators sent to prison County considers last of COVID-19 relief funds Hilltop Gallery passes 50-year mark Hawks earn first-ever football win over Nogales, 10-0 Sonoita-Elgin antelope numbers remain strong One dead, another hospitalized after motorcycle crash near Sonoita Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit