Teams from a Nogales-based youth soccer club excelled at a pair of recent tournaments in Tucson.
The teams include boys and girls squads for youth born in 2010, and a boys team for players born in 2006. They play under the club name FC Tucson, with the two younger teams calling themselves the Soul Warriors.
Coach Ernie Guerra said the club began in 2014 with the team for boys born in 2006.
“Our 2006 boys have had great success throughout the existence of our club, placing first and second in the majority of the tournaments that they have played. Their success has paved the way for a younger generation,” he said, adding that the club added the 2010 girls and boys teams this year.
On Feb. 14-16, the club participated in the 39th Annual Jacobs Classic in Tucson, where the 2006 boys won the gold and the younger teams both came in second.
Then at the Pima Cup tournament last weekend, the 2010 boys came in first in their division and the girls were second.
The girls won two of three games and were led by Alexa Kantor, who scored five goals. Sofia Duran had two goals and Alexis Molina added one.
“Our coaching staff is extremely proud of all the boys and girls for their hard work and accomplishments,” said Guerra, who is joined on the staff by Rodrigo Hernandez, Mario Proto and Omar Delgadillo.