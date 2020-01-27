The Southwest Soccer Club from Rio Rico won the championship of the U12 boys bracket at the 30th Annual Fort Lowell Shootout, held Jan. 18-19 in Tucson.
The two-day tournament included more than 380 teams from Arizona, California, Colorado, Mexico, New Mexico, Texas and Utah.
Southwest Soccer Club began play on Saturday with a 1-0 victory against AYSO United. That same day, they defeated RSL-AZ Southern Arizona by the same 1-0 margin.
On Sunday, the local squad beat Coronado Athletic 4-1 to advance to the championship game. They clinched the title with a 4-0 shutout of the El Paso CSL Soccer Club.
“In all honesty, the whole team did tremendously… everyone played amazingly,” head coach Alan Regalado said when asked to name the stars of the tournament.
All of the team’s members are from Rio Rico and Nogales, he said.