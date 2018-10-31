The RSL-AZ Nogales 2009 Boys soccer team went 4-0 at the 2018 FC Sonora Socctoberfest Tournament in Tucson last weekend, earning 36 out of 40 possible points and winning the first-place medal.
The Nogales 09s started their tournament run on Saturday, Oct. 27, by defeating the Sierra Vista SC Sounders 4-1 on goals by Diego Peral, Gael Barraza and Santiago Caballero.
Later that afternoon, Nogales faced their rivals Tucson FC Aztecs, coming out on top 6-1 with goals scored by Peral, Barraza and Santiago Ramos.
On Sunday morning, Oct. 28, Nogales took on FC Tucson 09 Boys Black and won 9-1. Goal-scorers included Barraza, Caballero, Peral, Ramos, Esteban Dabdoub, Zadkiel Martinez and Axel Orozco.
That afternoon against Vail SC 09 White, the Nogales squad capped off the tournament with a 10-1 victory. The goals were scored by Barraza, Dabdoub, Orozco, Peral, Ramos, Mateo Diaz and Julian Contreras.
(Submitted by coach Adrian Garcia.)