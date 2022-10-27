Youth soccer teams excel at tournament Nogales International Oct 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Tuzos Nogales 2004 was the first-place finisher in their age group at the Socctoberfest tournament in Tucson. Contributed photo Tuzos Nogales 2011 finished in second place in the tournament. Contributed photo Tuzos Nogales 2014 came in second in their age group. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tuzos Nogales youth soccer club recently competed at the Socctoberfest tournament in Tucson, and brought home two second-place and one-first place title.According to club manager Brian Hernandez, all five Tuzos teams took part, competing in divisions ranging from Under 8 to Under 19.The U8 and U12 teams both earned second-place finishes, while the U19 team won the championship Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tuzos Nogales Club Sport Football Team Soccer Team Youth Socctoberfest Tournament Load comments Trending Stories Staffer hospitalized after vehicle crashes into college building Confrontations in ‘no man’s land’ charged as major case, resolved with probation Rio Rico-Walden Grove football game ends early due to injury Plane crashes at local airport; no serious injuries reported Nogales man dies in backhoe accident Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants expelled through Nogales José Luis Castillo urges accessibility, felony drug court Ethical questions arise with election season ‘You’ve got to fight:’ RRHS grad takes on NYC Marathon More than 70 local businesses, groups score forgivable loans Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit