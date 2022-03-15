Local and state officials gathered amid the roar of traffic Friday to unveil a construction project that’s been two years in the making – an overhaul of State Route 189, also known as Mariposa Road.
Construction on the long-anticipated project began in May, 2020 – mere weeks after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic and as cases surged in Arizona.
The $134 million endeavor reached a major milestone on Feb. 24, when two flyover ramps opened to traffic at the intersection of I-19 and SR-189.
“Some people may say it’s just another road, or another bridge,” said Jaime Chamberlain, chairman of the Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority, at Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
But, he contended, the improvement project would boost tourism, trade and “regional investment.”
The newly opened flyover ramps provide a direct passageway between Mariposa Road and I-19. Local and state officials say that will alleviate some of the area traffic, allowing trucks to make a more streamlined route to produce warehouses. Speaking to the NI Monday, Chamberlain pointed out that “regular cars,” along with the commercial vehicles, can access the flyover ramps.
The intersection, and site of the ramps, sit near Nogales High School, along with several apartment complexes.
The project’s intention, Chamberlain underscored, “is to make everything safer and more efficient” for the area.
Several speakers Friday acknowledged the ramps as another step in the modernization of Nogales infrastructure.
Chamberlain noted that with the conclusion of the SR-189 project, other potential endeavors are still on the horizon – like improvements of the Ruby Road exit and a long-awaited revamping of the Deconcini Port of Entry.
A two-year endeavor
Over the past two years, the road improvement project shifted and stalled, but was completed earlier than initially expected. Originally slated as a five-year plan, the project was fast-tracked through additional funding approved by the state legislature in 2020, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The project also uses federal funds awarded to Arizona under a Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER grant. Meanwhile, ADOT, along with Santa Cruz County, and Nogales, are paying in part: the three entities will contribute some of the money they earn from trucking companies, which pay “overweight permits” to travel through the corridor.
Still, there have been challenges in the project’s completion. Like any road project, the initiative involved dozens of traffic restrictions and lane closures over the past two years. Then, ADOT projected the work would be finished in the fall of 2021 – that didn’t happen. In a statement to the NI last month, an ADOT official described “unforeseen delays due to supply shortages and related issues.”
On Friday, speakers acknowledged a major casualty in the project’s completion: the death of Nogales Police Department Officer Jeremy Brinton. On May 20, 2021, Brinton had been directing traffic during a lane closure when he was struck and fatally injured on northbound I-19. In October, County Attorney George Silva announced he would not file criminal charges against the driver.
Juan Ciscomani, a senior advisor for Gov. Doug Ducey, presented a commendation to Brinton, whose family attended the event. Brinton, Ciscomani pointed out, had been “ensuring the safety of those working on this project.”
Traffic flow
On Friday, speaker after speaker heaped praise onto the project, expressing optimism on its local and regional impact.
Ciscomani referred to the new route as an “international game changer,” and “an engineering marvel.” As leaders recapped the challenges of the SR-189 project Friday, trucks passed every few minutes through one of the nearby overhead ramps. Meanwhile, traffic remained fairly strong on Mariposa Road as other trucks made their way toward Grand Avenue.
Hundreds of thousands of trucks cross into Nogales, Ariz. each year. In 2020, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics reported more than 352,000 inbound crossings from trucks alone in Nogales. The following year, according to BTS, that annual number shot up to more than 379,000 inbound crossings.
“Thanks to SR-189, those trucks will move through this community faster,” Ciscomani said.
After they cross the border, some trucks carrying produce from Mexico are headed for produce warehouses along I-19 in Rio Rico – meaning they could take the new flyover ramps to get to their destination. Other commercial trucks, however, take a different route, driving to the intersection of Mariposa Road and Grand Avenue to reach warehouses in northern Nogales. The SR-189 improvement project does not directly address that second flow of traffic, meaning those trucks may continue trekking to the intersection of Mariposa and Grand.
Still, Chamberlain told the NI Monday that while he couldn’t provide statistics, a large percentage of vehicles would benefit from the new flyover ramps.
And, he added, some vehicles heading to north Grand Avenue could use the ramps nonetheless, heading onto I-19 up to the Ruby Road exit, and heading back south on Frontage Road.
A few hundred meters away from Friday’s ribbon cutting, some residents had mixed reactions as to whether the project is lowering traffic effectively.
As she finished loading groceries into her car near the ramps on Friday afternoon, Sara, a nearby resident who declined to give her last name, said she hadn’t seen much of a difference in local traffic on Mariposa since the ramps opened.
“It hardly went down,” she observed, adding that she hoped to see some sort of traffic reduction project near Ruby Road on I-19 – where residents often exit to reach their Rio Rico homes.
Chamberlain acknowledged that improvements to Exit 12, or Ruby Road, still needed to be addressed. A design concept, he said, has already been approved, and now, it’s a matter of getting the project onto the ADOT Board’s roster for a five-year plan.
“Hopefully we can get that project pushed onto that list,” Chamberlain said.
And as he walked through the Safeway parking lot near Mariposa Road on Friday, resident John Wemlinger was more optimistic about SR-189’s overhaul.
“I think the traffic is a lot better coming through here,” he pointed out.
Wemlinger attributed the improvement to the extra lane and turn lane that was part of the project, adding that these days, the road seemed “more open.”