A long-anticipated public works project in Nogales is set to begin construction as early as next month, according to city staff.
“I know the big one of course is Teyechea Park,” said Parks and Recreation Director Renee Travers during a council meeting last week, referring to an overhaul of the public space behind City Hall that’s been in the planning stages for years.
Travers said the city received approval from state officials in June to move forward with the project.
And, according to Travers, the city already held a pre-bid meeting for contractors. The bidding process is set to start on Aug. 22 at City Hall.
“And on Sept. 7, we hope to bring mayor and council a contract approval, so we can begin construction,” Travers added.
The city, according to Travers, hit a recent snag when it lost a $27,000-grant from the state’s Division of Developmental Disabilities, because the department reportedly implemented a Sept. 30 deadline for the city to install certain equipment.
Still, Travers said, the project is moving forward.
“We are already looking for new funds to cover those 27,000 (dollars),” she added.
Plans to revamp the park have been in the works since 2019. Preliminary designs released that year show an amphitheater, basketball court and play structures surrounding a swath of green, open space.
In a June interview with the NI, Mayor Arturo Garino acknowledged the meandering pace of the project, though he predicted at the time construction would start within two months.
“It’s taken a while, the engineering,” Garino said at the time. “And it’s also taken a while with the way the grants and everything was coming onboard.”
Anza Park
Anza Park – the recreation area west of the Nogales City Cemetery – is also due for a structural upgrade, according to Travers.
“The park structure has been ordered,” Travers said, adding that there had been a delay in the order due to rising costs.
Meanwhile, she said, LED lighting has already been installed in Anza Park, along with a slew of other areas, including Monte Carlo Park, the skate park behind War Memorial Stadium, Camp Little and Karam Park.
“Not only is it brighter but it’s saving us on electricity,” she said.
Lighting upgrades are also due at Fleischer Field by the end of August – something that had been delayed by monsoon season, Travers explained.
Already, Travers said, new bleachers have been installed for Little League games at Fleischer. LED scoreboards have been ordered for Little League games, both at Fleischer and War Memorial Park.
New canopies for shade are also in the works, but the city is reassessing its vendors.
“Because again, prices have gone up,” Travers added.
Skate park redesign
Earlier this month, Parks and Recreation staff painted over the skate park behind War Memorial Stadium, covering a 2019 mural project facilitated by local artists.
Priscilla Nefftys and Antonio Lucero – two of the artists on the 2019 project – expressed surprise and disappointment to the NI upon hearing the news. Travers said the city had painted over the park to combat obscene graffiti and vandalism.
Travers told the council last Tuesday that now, the city plans to overhaul the skate park altogether. Currently, she said, staff is discussing renovation options with the Tucson Skatepark Alliance, along with Muerto Skateboarding Supply.
“The metal ramps at our park are outdated and can become a liability,” Travers said.
Vice-Mayor Esther Melendez-Lopez broached the subject of the recent mural erasure.
“I was approached by some of the artists that painted the ... skate park,” she said. “What’s going to happen? You want them back?”
Travers said the city had met with the artists the week before – something Nefftys had also confirmed.
“We’re working on different plans. We’re talking about whether we want to (repaint) that right now or wait till we have a remodel completed,” Travers told Melendez-Lopez.
The city is also considering the establishment of two additional, small skate parks, Travers said.
And, Travers told the council, she’s observed community demand for a sand volleyball or pickleball court as well.
“I want to get all that information in place,” she told the council. “So you guys can make the best decision on what you want in those areas.”