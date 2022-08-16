Teyechea Park

The City of Nogales has been promising a major renovation of Teyechea Park for several years.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A long-anticipated public works project in Nogales is set to begin construction as early as next month, according to city staff.

“I know the big one of course is Teyechea Park,” said Parks and Recreation Director Renee Travers during a council meeting last week, referring to an overhaul of the public space behind City Hall that’s been in the planning stages for years.

Teyechea site plan

Architect’s renderings prepared for the City of Nogales in 2019 showed the plans for Teyechea Park, including play structures, a basketball court and an outdoor amphitheater. The parking lot behind City Hall is to the far right.


Tags

Load comments