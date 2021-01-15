The Bureau of Land Management is planning roof repairs on two historic structures at the Empire Ranch Headquarters in the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area north of Sonoita.
The work on the Adobe Hay Barn, which dates to 1880, and the South Barn, ca. 1920, will begin by the end of the month, the BLM’s Tucson Field Office said in a news release.
The BLM said it will fence the areas around the barns and install temporary signage notifying users to avoid the area until the roof repairs are complete.
“The work is necessary to ensure that the public can safely visit the Adobe Hay Barn and South Barn and enjoy their important historic values,” said Tucson Field Manager Jayme Lopez.
The Empire Ranch has been a working cattle ranch for 140 years, passing through the successive ownership of two ranching families, two corporations and now the federal government on behalf of the general public.
The Empire Ranch House and the Heritage Discovery Trail located at the ranch headquarters remain open to the public for viewing. Learn more at empireranchfoundation.org.