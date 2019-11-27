A Canadian mining company has its eye on more mineral deposits south of Patagonia, according to a news release.
Vancouver-based Barksdale Capital Corp. wrote in the Nov. 21 release that it is seeking a “high value copper porphyry deposit” in the Patagonia Mountains.
The company has identified an exploration site called “Cosmos” within its San Antonio property, a group of 315 mining claims covering 6,300 acres that stretch from the U.S.-Mexico border about five kilometers north.
The company wrote that it’s designing a drilling project that could identify minerals at the Cosmos site.
“Barksdale intends to provide guidance early in 2020 with respect to anticipated drilling timeframes,” it added.
Barksdale bought the mineral claims behind the San Antonio property this July.
The company also holds options to purchase a stake in two other potential Patagonia-area mining projects: the Sunnyside Project and the Four Metals Project.
The San Antonio property lies about five kilometers southeast of the Sunnyside Project and is adjacent to the South32-owned Hermosa mining project.