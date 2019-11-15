Janet Clyne Anderson, of the historic Clyne Cattle Ranch near Elgin, is set to be honored as a Famous Woman of the West.
Anderson will receive her engraved medallion at the Wrangler 2019 World of Rodeo Reunion and Gold Card Gathering on Dec. 12-13 in Las Vegas, during the National Finals Rodeo.
Anderson’s poem, “Brandin’ Time” was published in the anthology “Treasured Poems of America.” She is an associate member of National Senior Pro Rodeo Association and Santa Cruz County Fair and Rodeo Association, and is a contributor to National Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.
Anderson has also been a schoolmarm in Arizona, California and Nevada. She has worked for the Nogales Unified School District and served as home economist and 4-H agent for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in Santa Cruz County.