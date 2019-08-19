Community members are invited to learn about and comment on a proposed exploratory drilling project in the Patagonia Mountains during a pair of upcoming public meetings.
The Sunnyside Exploration Drilling Project, proposed by a company called Arizona Standard, calls for up to 30 drill sites on Coronado National Forest land near Flux Canyon, resulting in ground surface disturbances totaling just less than 12 acres, the CNF said in an announcement.
“The proposal is for exploration work only, including drilling,” the CNF said. “No mining, milling or permanent facilities are being proposed.”
Access to the exploratory drill areas would be from Flux Canyon Road, Harshaw Road and Forest Roads 215, 812 and 4701. The proposed project is scheduled to be completed within seven years, the CNF said.
The two public meetings on the proposal are scheduled as follows:
• Wednesday, Sept. 4, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Patagonia Union High School Multipurpose Room, 200 Naugle Ave.
• Thursday, Sept. 5, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Sonoita Fairgrounds’ Pioneer Hall, 3142 S. Highway 83.
There will be brief presentations during both meetings at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.
More information on the project can be found at www.fs.fed.us/nepa/nepa_project_exp.php?project=55719, or at the Coronado National Forest Service Supervisor’s Office at 300 W. Congress St. in Tucson.
Written comments on the proposed project will be accepted for 45 days starting on Sept. 4.
Comments, including attachments, can be submitted electronically at cara.ecosystemmanagement.org/Public//CommentInput? Project=55719, or via mail or in person (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday) to the Sierra Vista Ranger District, c/o Rick Goshen, 4070 S. Avenida Saracino, Hereford, AZ 85615. Write “Sunnyside Exploration Drilling” in the subject line when providing electronic comments, or on the envelope when submitting comments by mail.
“Comments received in response to this solicitation, including names and addresses of those who comment, will be considered part of the public record for this project and will be available for public inspection and will be released if requested, under the Freedom of Information Act,” the CNF said.