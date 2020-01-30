The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office launched a new speed enforcement effort in the Sonoita, Elgin and Canelo communities on Tuesday, according to a news release posted to its Facebook page.
With the new effort, which the Sheriff’s Office is calling “Obey the sign or pay the fine,” officers will intensify enforcement of posted speed limits in the county’s easternmost areas.
“Our goal is to save lives, and we’re putting all drivers on alert – the posted speed limit is the law,” Commander Santiago Gonzales said in the news release. “No more warnings and no more excuses.”
Drivers caught speeding within the three communities will be pulled over and ticketed, the news release stated, pointing out that local residents have observed the most speed-related violations on Papago Springs Road.
According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding was a contributing factor in 27 percent of all fatal crashes in the United States, the news release says.
“Speeding translates to death on our roadways,” Gonzales said, explaining that it reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely. “When it comes to speeding: obey the sign or pay the fine.”