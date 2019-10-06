Authorities were still searching Sunday morning for 40-year-old Charles William Van Nest, who is suspected of stabbing and seriously injuring a Patagonia woman on Saturday night.
Calls seeking information from the Patagonia Marshal’s Office, the lead police agency in the case, went to a town voice mail system on Sunday. But Sheriff Antonio Estrada said his communications division received a 911 call Saturday night from a girl in Patagonia who said her mother was being stabbed by Van Nest.
The Patagonia Marshal’s Office was immediately notified and responded to the scene along with sheriff’s deputies, Estrada said, though the suspect had fled by the time police arrived.
The victim was airlifted to University Medical Center-Banner in Tucson with multiple puncture wounds, the sheriff said, adding that his office wasn’t aware of her current condition. “It’s not our case,” he said.
Estrada said additional details would have to be provided by the Patagonia marshal.
“We were not the lead agency, but we did assist. We responded and we’ve been assisting as much as we possibly can,” he said.