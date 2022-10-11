Why are you running for re-election, and why do you think you’re a better option than the challenger?
I am running for re-election because over the last eight years as presiding Superior Court judge, I have brought significant changes to our court, including our program to provide assistance to persons who cannot afford to pay and hire an attorney.
Also, over the last eight years I have done my utmost to be fair and impartial, and to treat everyone who comes to court with respect. I do not know much about my opponent. I have never seen him in court so I have no first-hand knowledge of his skills or abilities.
You’ve been on bench at superior court and serving as the county’s presiding judge since 2014. What have been your biggest accomplishments since then?
Our self-represented litigant program provides free assistance to persons who cannot afford to hire a private attorney. This program has helped hundreds of residents navigate their court case without an attorney.
What areas still need improvement?
We are expanding the self-represented program (above) to add a second staff person to assist, due to the success of the program. We will be able to help even more persons with the expansion of this program.
What characteristics do you possess that make you a good judge?
The U.S. Department of Justice provided me with the best training available. I was taught how to do things right, and always ethically. My training and experience enables me to speak to people in court clearly, effectively and respectfully. But the most important characteristic is to be fair and impartial.
Should the Santa Cruz County court system consider creating a public defender’s office? If not, what needs to be done to ensure that defendants receive effective legal representation if they cannot afford a private attorney?
Two reasons: First, it is not cost-effective. A separate public defender’s office would require lawyers, staff, office space, benefits (health insurance, retirement) – all of which would have to be paid for by the county – whereas the private lawyers on our appointment lists pay all that overhead on their own now.
Second, there are not enough local defense attorneys who would be willing to be in such an office. We would experience the same kind of turnover that the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office is having at this time.
Currently in Santa Cruz County, serious criminal cases are filed at Nogales Justice Court, which establishes probable cause before sending them up to Superior Court. Should the Superior Court consider implementing a grand jury system to determine probable cause and perhaps take some of the pressure off the lower courts?
Now, without a grand jury, the justice of the peace makes a determination of whether there is probable cause to advance a felony case to the Superior Court. If we had a grand jury, the grand jury would make that determination instead of a judge.
Typically, the grand jury is more an arm of the prosecutor, and more under the control of the prosecutor. The grand jury’s meetings are held in private and are kept secret. There is no cross-examination or participation by the accused. A more fair result occurs when a judge, rather than a grand jury controlled by the prosecutor, makes a probable cause determination, and where the accused has the opportunity to participate.
Santa Cruz County Superior Court deals with a considerable number of cases that either begin with an arrest by federal officers at a federal facility (e.g. port of entry, checkpoint), or with an investigation of a federal crime by a federal agency. One recent example of the latter was Operation Funnel Cake, in which a federal investigation funneled dozens of money-laundering cases into the local court system. Is there anything a judge can do in regard to these types of cases to keep them from clogging up the system? Is “fast-tracking” a particular type of case an option?
The answer is for our policy makers to demand that the federal government fulfill their constitutional duty to prosecute federal border cases, and to protect our border, rather than leaving it to a small county court system to do their work for them.
Is there anything that could be done in general to speed up the resolution of cases – criminal, civil or other – at Santa Cruz County Superior Court?
Our priority is to get it done right, not to set speed records or have drive-through justice. But I assure you that everyone in our court system also is sensitive to the truism that “justice delayed, is justice denied.” Recent technological improvements in the court systems statewide is making it possible for us to fulfill that goal, but the priority always will be to get it done right.
Is there anything else you’d like to add about you and/or your candidacy?
I love my job.