Why are you running for re-election, and why do you think you’re a better option than the challenger?

I am running for re-election because over the last eight years as presiding Superior Court judge, I have brought significant changes to our court, including our program to provide assistance to persons who cannot afford to pay and hire an attorney.



Two candidates are in the running for Division 1 judge at Santa Cruz County Superior Court: Incumbent Thomas Fink, and challenger José Luis Castillo.

Judicial elections in Arizona are partisan, and Castillo filed to run as a Democrat. That means he’ll run unopposed on the ballot in the party’s Aug. 2 primary, then face Fink, an Independent, in the Nov. 8 general election.

The Nogales International sent each of the four candidates a questionnaire and asked them to return it along with a headshot photo. Their submissions are included on the following pages. Candidates were given a 125-word limit for each answer, and some answers may have been edited for length, style and/or clarity.

