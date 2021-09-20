The local border will remain closed to “non-essential” travelers for another month. A White House spokesman said on Monday morning that land border travel restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada border would remain in place until Oct. 21.
It’s the 19th consecutive month of the restrictions, which generally prevent people who aren’t U.S. citizens or permanent residents from crossing into the United States through local ports of entry. Some non-residents who are traveling for “essential purposes, like education, work, or medical care, have also been allowed to cross.
The month-long extension on land border restrictions came at the same time that Spokesman Jeff Zients announced a plan to ease restrictions on vaccinated air travelers in countries currently banned from travel to the United States. Zients said the new air travel requirements would take effect in early November, but didn’t indicate when land border restrictions might be lifted.
Canada already opened its land borders to vaccinated travelers last month and Mexico has never imposed effective controls on travelers headed south from the United States.
Monday’s announcement also comes in the context of pressure on the Biden Administration to address another issue at the country’s land borders: large numbers of migrants who’ve traveled through Mexico and reached U.S. ports in a bid for asylum. The Associated Press reported that the federal government was flying migrants to Haiti in a “mass expulsion” aimed at removing some of the more than 12,000 migrants camped near a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
Nogales and Santa Cruz County officials have repeatedly called for an end to the travel restrictions and decried the policy’s impact on businesses and the local community.
One pandemic-era limit on local border-crossing was earlier this month, when the Mariposa Port of Entry returned to normal operating hours, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The port’s hours had been reduced to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in April 2020. The pedestrian-only Morley Avenue port remains closed.
Some local residents have had success in seeking permission from port officials to cross for essential purposes, like driving children to school. And some people who can still cross have made work out of ferrying packages across the border for people who can’t.
And the continued closure has become an easy cudgel for elected officials in the local area, who haven’t found much success in influencing a policy set in Washington. Both the Nogales City Council and Santa Cruz County Supervisors have mailed off missives to Washington pleading for a reopening, but neither body has announced plans to distribute the millions of dollars of federal COVID-19 aid that they received into the community.