The Tumacácori National Historical Park is scheduled to welcome back kids and families this summer to celebrate its annual Día de San Juan Splash Fest.
Día de San Juan, which honors the birth of Saint John the Baptist, is a Mexican holiday in which people welcome the summer season and celebrate the arrival of the monsoon rains.
The event will be held on June 24 from 1-3 p.m. Regular entrance fees will be waived for the duration of the event.
“We are excited to welcome back kids and families to Tumacácori for safe and healthy outdoor fun,” the park said in a news release.
Park visitors can expect an afternoon filled with water games such as the sponge toss, a “monsoon tunnel” and a limited supply of water squirters.
For more information about the Día de San Juan Splash Fest or other events and activities at the park, call (520) 377-5060 or visit the park website at nps.gov/tuma.