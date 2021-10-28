Tutors ready to help with homework Nogales International Oct 28, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.29/Week The new tutors, seen here, are Sofia Arredondo, Sahara Talamante and Sergio Hurquides. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. The Nogales Public Library has a new team of homework tutors ready to provide after-school help at three locations in the Nogales-Rio Rico area, from Monday through Thursday:• 2-5:30 p.m. at the Nogales Public Library, 518 N. Grand Ave.• 2-5:30 p.m. at the Rio Rico Library, 275 Rio Rico Dr,• 3-5:30 p.m. at the Nogales Housing Authority gym, 350 Western Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tutor Nogales Public Library Law Homework Team Help Ready Nogales-rio Rico Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition 10.29.21 2 hrs ago Comments Trending Stories CBP confirms Nov. 8 as date for border re-opening Local homes getting pricier, if you can find one CBP: Solicite su permiso I-94 antes de que se abra la frontera el 8 de noviembre Prosecutor clears officers in fatal shooting of trucker Seven local families collect keys to new homes Walk-in vaccination clinics coming to Rio Rico More than 200 cyclists ride local roadways during Nogales Bicycle Classic Tubac Fire District board tables action on new station after residents voice concerns FPAA to hold convention Nov. 4-6 in Tubac MCHC revives Recreation Center vaccination clinic starting this week Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Nogales International Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists