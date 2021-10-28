Tutors

The new tutors, seen here, are Sofia Arredondo, Sahara Talamante and Sergio Hurquides.

 Contributed photo

The Nogales Public Library has a new team of homework tutors ready to provide after-school help at three locations in the Nogales-Rio Rico area, from Monday through Thursday:

• 2-5:30 p.m. at the Nogales Public Library, 518 N. Grand Ave.

• 2-5:30 p.m. at the Rio Rico Library, 275 Rio Rico Dr,

• 3-5:30 p.m. at the Nogales Housing Authority gym, 350 Western Ave.

Tags

Load comments