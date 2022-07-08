City council candidate Vicente Ivan Gonzalez is making his first run for public office in 2022. He spoke with the NI on June 24 about his decision to run, and his plans if elected.
This is your first time running for political office. What made you decide to seek a seat on the Nogales city council?
“I have the political blood in my family,” Gonzalez said. “I live in Nogales. I’m from Nogales, so I have a love and a passion for making something – being [part of] a change.”
Your campaign banners read: “Desarrollo económico, desarrollo social, apoya a la familia.” Let’s start with the first bullet point, economic development. What will you do as city councilman to boost economic development in Nogales?
“I think I will first focus on Morley Avenue. Trying to do the sidewalk sales like in the past. Those were awesome,” he said.
Gonzalez pointed out the importance of revitalizing the downtown business district, as well as his intent to lower taxes.
“I will try to focus on downtown. I was thinking of reducing taxes for the renters so that they can sell better goods at a lower price,” he said.
How about “desarrollo social,” or social development. What are you promising to do in that area?
“More sports, more education... More advertising, more social advertising so people can come,” he said.
Gonzales noted that he is a foster parent and stressed the need for bigger and better parks for the benefit of local children.
Finally, “apoyo a la familia,” or support for families. What’s your plan in that regard?
“Basically, you start from your family. It’s a circle. If you have a good family you go outside, show the love…,” he said. “I’m going to be the word or the face of the city, so they can tell me what to do. Basically they need to tell me what they want, their expectations.”
Gonzalez said that his motorcycle club, the Aztec Riders, organizes a lot of activities for children.
“We do carne asadas, we do bike runs, toy runs all through the year. For the children. We focus on family,” he said.
What’s your assessment of the overall performance of the current mayor and council? Are they doing a good job?
“I would say yes,” Gonzalez said. “It takes time to do more projects, another project. I think they’re doing a good job.”
The three councilmembers whose terms are up at the end of this year – Hector Bojorquez, Joe Diaz and Esther Melendez-Lopez – are all running for re-election. Is there any one of them in particular who you think needs to be replaced, or any of them that you’d like to serve with on the council?
“I would like to work with Joe Diaz and Esther Melendez. If I get the opportunity, it will be great working with them,” he said.
Gonzalez said he’s had a good relationship with Melendez and the Cultural Arts Committee, which organizes cultural events in the city. “I don’t have an MPI number and she lends it to us when we go asking for sponsorships,” he said.
(Reached afterward, Melendez-Lopez said her committee lets Gonzalez’s motorcycle group use their nonprofit designation to get liquor licenses for events, though she wasn’t familiar with the term “MPI number.”)
The City of Nogales has received millions of dollars in federal COVID relief funds, and it has used all of it to pay down its public safety pension debt. The city manager says Nogales is slated to receive a second installment of about $3.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. What would you like to see the city do with that money?
“Basically, I think if the federal government could send more checks to the families,” he said. “Then it can go to the pavement of the streets, the sewers. But a portion would be to the families, like the past stimulus.”
The city can’t directly give that money to people. So what are some ways the city can use it help the people of Nogales?
“Helping them with food, shelter, have a better food bank. That would be my idea,” he said.
What issues, if any, do you see in terms of housing for Nogales residents?
“We need to make more housing,” he said. “Housing is a big must.”
Are there things the city government can do to stimulate more home construction to provide more housing for people?
“I’m not sure,” he said.
The current city government has been moving, off and on, to annex land to the north and east of city limits. If elected, would you support annexation? Why or why not?
“I personally would be in favor,” Gonzalez said, adding that he believes that in addition to bringing more money into the city, annexation would also create more jobs.
“I think it’s better. I’m for it,” he said.
The property owners living in those areas would have to approve annexation. What would you say to them to convince them that they should become part of the city of Nogales?
“It can be better for yourself,” he said. “Maybe the sewer lines and the water would be better. Maybe the cost that you’re paying now could be a little bit less, who knows. It’s a win-win for the city and for the people in the neighborhood. I’m totally for it.”
Is there anything about you or your candidacy that we haven’t discussed that you’d like readers to know?
“Just to reiterate, I’m from Nogales, my family is from Nogales. I’m from here so I love Nogales,” he said. “I would like to make changes here in Nogales. It’s my town. I left for the military, came back, left to study and came back. I love it here.”