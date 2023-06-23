After a pair of packed public meetings this week, the Santa Cruz County Planning & Zoning Commission voted to approve part of a major comprehensive plan amendment – one intended to encourage development along the Interstate 19 corridor in Rio Rico.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, the commissioners passed an amendment that would allow the county to reclassify a string of land parcels along I-19 to a combination of categories: industrial/commercial; commercial, multi-family; educational, office, industrial campus; high density residential; and medium density residential.

residents

During a packed public meeting at the Rio Rico Community Center Tuesday evening, residents jotted down notes, asked questions, and at times openly expressed opposition over a potential development project along the I-19 corridor.
No sign

Area residents – some equipped with hand-drawn signs – turned out Tuesday evening for an hours-long community meeting on potential development in Rio Rico.


