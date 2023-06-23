After a pair of packed public meetings this week, the Santa Cruz County Planning & Zoning Commission voted to approve part of a major comprehensive plan amendment – one intended to encourage development along the Interstate 19 corridor in Rio Rico.
Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, the commissioners passed an amendment that would allow the county to reclassify a string of land parcels along I-19 to a combination of categories: industrial/commercial; commercial, multi-family; educational, office, industrial campus; high density residential; and medium density residential.
A second item, which would involve rezoning the same area for multi-purpose development, was tabled.
The overall plan, proposed by prominent landowner Andy Jackson, would implement a patchwork of new land designations between Exit 12, or Ruby Road, and the Tumacacori area. Overall, the character area stretches approximately 3,550 acres, according to documents filed by Jackson’s company, Baca Float #3 LLC.
“There’s sort of, right now, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to raise the standard of living for everybody in Santa Cruz County,” Jackson implored during a packed neighborhood meeting Tuesday evening outside the Rio Rico Community Center.
But despite that meeting, which lasted hours, followed by a county-led public hearing on Thursday, many specifics remained undisclosed.
Surrounded by maps and blueprints Tuesday, Jackson told residents the new zoning plan had been borne out of meetings he’d attended with county officials and “a major employer.” The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District was also present, Jackson said.
But Jackson declined to disclose the name of the employer.
“Who’s this employer?” a voice called out from the crowd.
“Well, I call them ‘Prospect No. 1,’” answered Jackson.
“Who is that? The mining company?” a woman pressed minutes later.
“I’m not free to say,” Jackson replied.
But the employer, Jackson said, was slated to bring in millions of dollars via county taxes and payroll. What’s more, the unnamed company was interested in seeing “more schools, vocational training, job training, career development,” Jackson added.
That answer didn’t satisfy residents, and many expressed suspicion that South32 – the Australian mining company behind the Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains – was driving the development project in Rio Rico.
Asked directly, a spokesperson for South32 told the NI she wasn’t aware whether any broader plans were underway in the area.
“But independently,” she added, “South32 is considering locating our planned remote operating center along the I-19 corridor in Rio Rico.”
On Thursday, two days after the Tuesday meeting, approximately 200 residents filed into the County Complex on Congress Drive for a public hearing on the plan.
Some voiced support for responsible development in the area, pointing to the county’s limited employment and housing opportunities. But a larger number of residents, many of them out-of-state transplants, advocated against Jackson’s proposals, asserting that they’d moved to the Rio Rico area for a quiet, rural life.
None of the county supervisors attended either meeting.
County Supervisor Bruce Bracker – whose district covers a portion of Rio Rico and Tumacacori – said he didn’t attend “in an effort to not interfere with that process.”
“I am monitoring this issue and have had many conversations with constituents. Once the process has been completed, I look forward to receiving the report from staff and the Planning and Zoning Commission, and we will act accordingly,” he said.
District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera, whose district would also be affected by the new plan, did not return a phone call and voicemail seeking comment Thursday before the NI’s press deadline.
‘Under the radar’
Earlier this month, Gary Levine and his wife were driving through Rio Rico when they noticed a small sheet of paper on the side of the road.
“My wife said, ‘I wonder what that little sign is.’ We drove our car all the way off the road over there,” Levine said.
The sign was a notice, alerting residents about a public community meeting taking place on Tuesday.
“They’ve been trying to slide this under the radar,” Levine told the NI.
Many residents who spoke to the NI – or to Jackson – Tuesday evening said they’d heard about the meeting last-minute, either through social media or word of mouth. Despite that, residents filled the outdoor ramada with questions about, and at times blatant protest against, the zoning plan.
Concerns ranged from traffic impacts and over-industrialization, to water contamination and wildlife preservation. Nodding to the concern over South32, some residents pointed to the desolation experienced by mining towns after mines close down permanently.
Two days later, at the Thursday meeting, Jackson said he’d met with opponents, and, resultantly, had altered the plan.
Under that updated application, a number of organizations, ranging from airports, to kennels, to race tracks, would be prohibited altogether through the new zoning ordinance. Hotels would be restricted to the west side of I-19. RV parks would be restricted to within a half-mile of I-19.
Jackson said a previously listed zoning category that had included “mining” had also been changed.
“Mining is eliminated altogether,” he told residents Thursday.
Still, Thursday afternoon, some residents didn’t appear convinced, and many decried a lack of transparency from the county and from Jackson himself.
“I think it needs more of a look than it’s gotten,” one resident said during Thursday’s public hearing.
“We’re going to lose the river!” shouted another, giving way to applause.
“Transparency? No way,” stated a third.
The timing of the meeting, along with the public hearing, also drew skepticism from some residents.
Previously, on June 6, the County Board of Supervisors had approved an ordinance allowing multi-purpose proposals within the Rio Rico area. The supervisors did not point to any connection between the ordinance approval and Jackson’s proposal. When asked about the ordinance approval, Community Development Director Frank Dillon did not mention Jackson’s proposal to the NI.
“The purpose … is to provide ultimate flexibility to promote more integral master planning for projects that involve different uses,” Dillon said in an email.
Less than two weeks after the ordinance was approved, however, Jackson’s proposal landed on the desk of the county’s Planning & Zoning commission for approval.
‘For the families’
While many expressed opposition to Jackson’s plan, some voiced support.
Pedro Osete, who heads a construction company, told residents during the Tuesday meeting that he’d grown up in Santa Cruz County. Development, he said, was necessary for the area, which he said had been “stunted” for years.
Clarissa Martinez, a Rio Rico resident, stepped up to the podium within the County Complex Thursday afternoon and thanked Jackson, “for thinking of the families.”
Addressing residents in Spanish, and through an interpreter, Martinez pointed out that she was one of many Latino families living in Rio Rico. Those families, she added, had been underrepresented at the past two meetings.
There were many reasons, Martinez said, that Rio Rico’s Latino community wasn’t present at the hearing, noting that those residents weren’t yet retired, unlike many of the meeting’s attendees.
And, “we don’t have the confidence to come and talk,” she added.
Development, Martinez asserted, would allow families and young people to remain in the county with employment options.
“You all are retired. You have your income tax,” she said. “You have your pensions. But the families that have children in schools, raising them, there’s no work here.”
“My children grew up here,” said Gerry Navarro during the hearing. “One of them works here, and the other two don’t. Because they can’t find jobs here worth working for.”
Navarro, who moved to Rio Rico in 1984, expressed concerns over water safety from new industries that might move into the area. Still, he implored other residents to consider the need for employment opportunities in the county.
“Some of you here are already retired like I am,” he added, addressing his neighbors. “Are your children here? Or are they somewhere else?”